Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 30 cr of Kerala realty group promoter

The accused generated "proceeds of crime" of Rs 34.82 crore by committing these offences, it said.

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The total value of these properties is Rs 30.28 crore, it added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 30 crore of the promoter of a Kerala-based realty group and concerns linked to him as part of a money-laundering investigation connected to an alleged bank loan fraud case.
A total of 62 immovable properties belonging to Heera Construction Company Private Limited, its managing director Abdul Rasheed, his trust Heera Educational and Charitable Trust and sister company Heera Summer Holiday Homes Private Limited have been attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the central agency said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The total value of these properties is Rs 30.28 crore, it added.
Heera Constructions Company Private Limited, Rasheed and the other accused cheated the State Bank of India's Kowdiar branch in Thiruvananthapuram by "fraudulently" selling the primary and collateral securities mortgaged with the bank and also "defrauded" in the repayment of loans, the ED alleged.
The accused generated "proceeds of crime" of Rs 34.82 crore by committing these offences, it said.
Rasheed was arrested by the ED in December last year and he is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.
The ED said Rasheed "committed the offence of money laundering by diverting funds received by selling other projects mortgaged with the SBI instead of utilising the same for repayment of loans taken against them".
The money-laundering case stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kochi on the basis of a complaint from the bank.

Also Read

ED registers 490 fraud cases related to NPAs worth over Rs 20 crore

ED attaches Rs 6.47 crore of six companies, 9 individuals in job fraud case

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Unitech case: ED provisionally attaches land worth over Rs 125 crore

ED attaches land worth over Rs 193 cr in Srinagar in JKSCB loan fraud case

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

Water supply to be affected in several areas on Jan 18,19: Delhi Jal Board

Nitin Gadkari targets 50% reduction in road accident deaths by 2030

Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Will continue our fight, says Muslim side

As passengers eat on airport tarmac, BCAS issues notice to IndiGo, MIAL

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Kerala Bank fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon