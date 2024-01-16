Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Water supply to be affected in several areas on Jan 18,19: Delhi Jal Board

Residents are advised to store sufficient water, and water tankers will be available on request

76 mn in India have no access to safe water, says study

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Water supply will be affected in several areas in Delhi on January 18 and January 19 due to the installation of a flowmeter and maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday.
Residents are advised to store sufficient water, and water tankers will be available on request, it said in a notice.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Due to installation of flowmeter in South Delhi rising main at Sonia Vihar WTP and other maintenance works, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 16 hours. The water supply will not be available on January 18 from 10 am to morning of January 19," the notice said.
The DJB said water supply will be affected in Kallash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji and Govindpuri.
Other areas where water supply will be affected for 16 hours from January 18 are Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, Malviya Nagar, Chhatarpur and parts of the NDMC area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Heavy traffic on Delhi's roads ahead of Diwali, long queues at ISBT

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Thunderstorms, moderate-intensity rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD

Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

Nitin Gadkari targets 50% reduction in road accident deaths by 2030

Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Will continue our fight, says Muslim side

As passengers eat on airport tarmac, BCAS issues notice to IndiGo, MIAL

India's top team to hasten extradition Mallya, Nirav Modi in UK: Report

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Jal Board Delhi government AAP government Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon