Home / India News / MLA Aminul Islam arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam attack: Assam CM

MLA Aminul Islam arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam attack: Assam CM

We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Assam's opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested, Sarma said at a press conference here.

"The MLA will be produced before a court and we will take the case to its logical conclusion, he added.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

 

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Pahalgam attack Terrorsim

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
