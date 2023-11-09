Sensex (-0.22%)
Mobile internet ban extended till Nov 13 in Manipur barring few areas

Barring a few days in September, mobile internet has remained banned in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out

On Tuesday, the Manipur government lifted mobile internet ban in the district headquarters of Ukhrul, Senapati, Chandel and Tamenglong, which are Naga-majority areas, on a temporary basis

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Manipur government on Thursday extended mobile internet ban across the state by five more days till November 13, officials said.
The ban, however, will not be enforced in the four hill district headquarters which have not been affected by ethnic strife, officials added.
The state government said the decision to extend the ban was taken "as there is apprehension that anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speeches and video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state."

A home department order said, "There is imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public private property and widespread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media."

"To thwart the designs of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours through various social media platforms," the order added.
The order also said, "the state government had already opened few mobile towers in few district headquarters which had not been affected by violence in the first instance and is considering to open and operationalise more mobile towers in other district headquarters on a trial basis."

On Tuesday, the Manipur government lifted mobile internet ban in the district headquarters of Ukhrul, Senapati, Chandel and Tamenglong, which are Naga-majority areas, on a temporary basis.
The step was taken after the Manipur High Court directed the state government to operationalise mobile towers, on a trial basis, in all those district headquarters which have not been affected by the ethnic clashes.
Barring a few days in September, mobile internet has remained banned in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

