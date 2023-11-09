Top 10 Diwali gift ideas to celebrate the festival of light; details inside

Celebrated throughout India and by the Indian citizens on every part of the planet, Diwali is an opportunity to gather with friends and family and celebrate the victory of light over darkness and for some people, the beginning of the new year. This year, the occasion falls on Sunday, November 12 which implies now is the ideal time to get looking for the best Diwali gifts for every one of your friends, family, and friends and family.

We found the very best, most thoughtful Diwali gift thoughts this year, from classic candles that will illuminate the occasion to customised adornments, magnificence picks, and obviously, delicious food gifts that the entire family can enjoy together.

Top 10 Diwali gift ideas to celebrate the festival of light

Solar Metal Lanterns- Diwali is the celebration of lights, so feel free to incline toward the theme with these beautiful solar lanterns, which charge during the day and cast lively, magnificent lights around night.

Diwali Gift Box- This Diwali gift box comes uniquely organized with all that necessities to praise the celebration of lights, including a Henna hand-painted tea light holder, pouch of almonds, clay diyas, ‘Subh Labh’ symbols, with a personalizable card.

Indian Coasters- For the friend who likes kitschy, these Indian Coasters, humorous household accessories are a joyful stuff.

Superfood Parfait Collection- This dried-fruit gift box is precisely the exact thing you've been searching for. Rather than candy, it's loaded with dates, figs, and apricots topped with every kind of seeds, plant-based powders, and chocolate.

Decorative Gold Iron Handi Bowl- This lovely embellishing bowl arrives in a traditional Indian style and can be utilized for such countless things: For diyas, potpourri, flowers, or even food.

Chai Tea Sampler- Something we can all settle on is tea, particularly when it's eco-friendly, fair-trade, and generally loved by all Indians. Whether you're giving it to your sister or your uncle, it'll be a hit.

Rangoli Floor Puzzle- Keep the children cheerful and busy with this Puzzle. At 48 pieces, it's possible for most little ones and it even serves as a delightful floor craftsmanship piece when it's done.

Hilarious Bollywood Game- This joyful game elements cards with notable Bollywood movies, characters, entertainers, songs, and much more, which players need to carry on, draw, or sing.

Cheese Board-They love a decent serving board; you love giving a decent gift. This eye-catching agate plate, which makes a superb addition to almost any kitchen, must make you both cheerful.

Indian Incense Soy Jar Candle- With notes of the classic sandalwood incense, this candle hits every one of the right enjoyable, nostalgic notes and they might consume it for Lakshmi Puja.