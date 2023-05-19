close

Modi government's schemes have truly empowered women, says Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday that a host of schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has empowered women in a true sense on the grassroots

Press Trust of India New Delhi
J P Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda (Photo: ANI)

Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday that a host of schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has empowered women in a true sense on the grassroots.

Speaking at the launch of "KamalMitra" initiative of the party's 'Mahila Morcha' Nadda said cited various schemes to assert that it has benefitted crores of households, especially women.

While more than 11 crore toilets have been built under 'Swachhta Abhiyan', over nine crore houses were given gas cylinder connections, helping women members get rid of smoke emanating from the use of firewoods, he said.

Nadda said, "In the defence sector, the permanent commission is now given to women. They also have the opportunity to get combat training and get admission to the NDA".

The 'KamalMitra' initiative envisages training more than one lakh BJP workers on various dimensions of around 15 women-centric schemes of the central government so that they could reach out to women across the country with their benefits, the party's women wing's president, Vannathi Srinivasan, said.

The 'Mahila Morcha' (BJP's women wing) is eying to train on average 200 women in every Lok Sabha constituency.

Government schemes beneficiaries, 'labharthi' as the BJP calls them, have been a key voting segment that the party has often successfully tapped and are an important constituent as it prepares for the next year Lok Sabha polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

