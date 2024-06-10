Meet JP Nadda, man behind Indradhanush back to steer health agenda

Life comes full circle for veteran politician JP Nadda, 63, who is once again in charge of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) after leading it for five years between 2014 and 2019. Nadda has also been entrusted with the charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, which houses the department of pharmaceuticals.

The Bihar-born politician (who hails from Himachal Pradesh) is a lawyer by training and has been a national-level swimmer. Nadda is considered a key decision-maker in the BJP and a close aide of PM Narendra Modi. He has been the national president of the BJP since 2020 and a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. Nadda’s return to the Modi Cabinet thus adds fire to speculation that the BJP may soon elect a new president.

In his first term as the Health Minister, Nadda launched ‘Mission Indradhanush’ aimed at covering all children by 2020 who were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against seven vaccine-preventable diseases, including diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, measles, and hepatitis B. Under the scheme, select districts with unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children were targeted to improve routine immunisation coverage.

It would be interesting to see how he spearheads the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccination programme, which is all set to be part of the universal immunisation programme. HPV is responsible for causing cervical cancer in women, which is considered one of the largest causes of cancer fatality for women in India.

Mission Indradhanush, sources say, was regularly reviewed by the PM and is considered to be one of his pet projects.

Another focus project of the BJP is the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which is expected to receive a push from this newly elected government. The BJP had promised in its manifesto that if re-elected, the scheme would be expanded to cover senior citizens and transgenders. There are proposals to increase the outlay for this scheme as well.

As the head of the department of pharmaceuticals, one of the immediate challenges facing Nadda in NDA 3.0 is implementing the revised Schedule M (to improve pharmaceutical quality systems) amid several incidents of substandard drugs exported by Indian companies abroad. Nadda would also have to work closely with the Indian pharma industry to effectively implement the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, which aims to curb the unethical marketing of drugs and ban medical representatives from using inducements to access healthcare professionals.

An industry source who has interacted closely with Nadda in his previous term said that his legal background may come in handy as he understands the nuances of implementing something as complex as the UCPMP.

Nadda’s political career began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Later, he became president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, in 1991. Nadda also served as a minister in Himachal Pradesh's BJP governments.