Home / Politics / People with slave mentality mock religious beliefs with foreign backing: PM

People with slave mentality mock religious beliefs with foreign backing: PM

"These days we see that there is a group of leaders who mock and ridicule our religion. They are bent upon breaking the unit and are engaged in dividing people.'' he said

Modi, Narendra Modi

Feb. 16, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at Bharat Tex 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatarpur (MP)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed a section of leaders over their critical remarks on Maha Kumbh, saying those with "slave mentality" keep attacking the country's religious and cultural traditions with the backing of foreign powers.  Modi termed the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as the "Maha Kumbh of Unity" after laying the foundation stone for Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences And Research Institute, which will include a cancer hospital, at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.  Bageshwar Dham is a prominent religious site associated with Lord Hanuman frequented by thousands of people.  "These days we see that there is a group of leaders who mock and ridicule our religion. They are bent upon breaking the unit and are engaged in dividing people.'' he said.  "Many times, foreign powers too are seen trying to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people," Modi said.  Modi's remarks come amid a row over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dubbing Maha Kumbh as “Mrityu Kumbh” citing mismanagement and incidents of stampede. She had also accused the authorities of suppressing the death toll.  Modi said the haters of Hindu faith have been living in different disguises for centuries.  "These people with slave mentality attack our beliefs, temples, saints, culture and traditions. These people abuse our festivals, traditions, and beliefs," he said.  Modi further said the agenda of this section was to break the society and unity of the country.  "They have the audacity of throwing slush at our religion and culture which is intrinsically progressive," he added.  Modi underlined the religious significance of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj which is taking place after 144 years.  He praised 'safai karmis' (sanitation workers) and police personnel for doing a great job in making the Maha Kumbh a successful event.  "This is the great Kumbh of unity where thousands of doctors and volunteers work with dedication and the spirit of service. People visiting the great Kumbh of unity appreciate these efforts," he said.  Modi also praised services rendered by ophthalmologists to the needy people at the mega religious congregation attended by crores.  Highlighting efforts made by his government in fighting cancer, Modi said cancer daycare centres will be opened in all districts of the country in the next three years.  He pointed to Budgetary announcements aimed at fighting cancer and the decision to make cancer medicines cheaper.  The cancer hospital, to be set up under Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences And Research Institute, is the brainchild of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham.  Modi said the 100-bed cancer hospital will come up on 10 acres in the first phase over the next two years, with a cost of Rs 218 crore.

 

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

