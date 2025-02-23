Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Former CM Atishi appointed Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Former CM Atishi appointed Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs here on Sunday, party leaders said.

Atishi marlena, Atishi

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the party's 22 MLAs -- that includes Kalkaji legislator Atishi -- attended the meeting.

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

The BJP ousted AAP from power in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls held on February 5.

 

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and several top leaders of the party, including Manish Sisodia, also lost the elections.

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

