Home / India News / Mollywood Director Ranjith faces fresh #MeToo allegations; FIRs filed

Mollywood Director Ranjith faces fresh #MeToo allegations; FIRs filed

The latest complaint has been lodged by a young actor who alleges he was sexually abused by director Ranjith in 2012

Ranjith

Photo: Wikipedia

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The #MeToo movement has sparked a significant upheaval in the Malayalam film industry, with a growing number of young actors coming forward to expose the abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of prominent industry figures. Among those now facing grave allegations is renowned film director Ranjith, who is embroiled in a fresh controversy following the filing of two separate sexual misconduct cases against him, reported NDTV.

The latest complaint, filed by a young actor with the Kochi police, alleges that in 2012, Ranjith lured the actor to a hotel in Bengaluru under the guise of an audition. According to the complaint, the director coerced the actor into stripping and subjected him to sexual assault, promising him prominent roles in exchange. The victim, believing the ordeal was part of the audition process, claimed he was offered money the following morning.
This is the second case of sexual misconduct to surface against Ranjith. Earlier, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra lodged a complaint accusing the director of rape. She alleged that Ranjith assaulted her in a Kochi hotel, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) by the Kochi police.

Ranjith has categorically denied the accusations. Regarding Mitra's allegations, he explained that she was invited for an audition for the film 'Paleri Manikyam', but after determining she was unsuitable for the role, she was sent back.

In response to the growing outrage and pressure on the government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the formation of a seven-member special investigation team to probe the allegations. This move follows the release of the Hema Committee report, which has intensified scrutiny on the industry's handling of sexual harassment claims.


Topics : #MeToo movement tamil film industry film industry sexual assault against women BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

