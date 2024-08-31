Business Standard
HC grants anticipatory bail to retired IG Pon Manickavel in CBI case

Manickavel was alleged to have falsely implicated former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kader Batcha in an idol theft case

Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the retired inspector general of police. Photo: Wikipedia

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the retired inspector general of police (IG) of the Idol Wing CID, Pon Manickavel, in a case filed against him by the CBI for falsely implicating police officials in an idol theft case.
According to the prosecution, Manickavel was alleged to have falsely implicated former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kader Batcha in an idol theft case which led to the latter's arrest. Bacha filed a petition in the High Court alleging that Manikavel had falsely implicated him in the case. After a case was registered against Manikavel, the court ordered an inquiry into the allegations.
In his petition, Manikavel mentioned that on August 10, CBI officials came to his house and seized some property. He said the CBI's activities were illegal. He alleged that the actions were intentionally taken to tarnish his reputation and that he was targeted and harassed to benefit international idol traffickers.
As a result, he approached the court seeking anticipatory bail
Following a thorough hearing of the petitioner's counsel and CBI's submissions, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the anticipatory bail petition.
Manikavel was directed to report to the CBI Anti-Corruption branch in Chennai at 10.30 am every day for 4 weeks and thereafter to appear whenever required for investigation.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

