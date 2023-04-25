Indians more intent on upskilling in 2023 than global peers, shows data

With automation set to displace 85 million jobs globally by 2025, many Indian professionals are choosing to learn new digital technologies to cash in on this economic transformation

In India, 85 per cent professionals consider upskilling important to future-proof their careers, as against the 76 per cent globally, according to edtech platform Great Learning’s “Upskilling Trends Report 2023”. The report says 84 per cent Southeast Asian professionals and 76 per cent professionals from Latin America give importance to upskilling. In contrast, only 64 per cent and 66 per cent professionals from more developed regions like the US and West Asia, respectively, consider upskilling important. Arjun Nair, co-founder, Great Learning, said, “With the current economic climate and the fact that traditional roles are slowly being supplanted by new, sophisticated jobs, there is a sense of apprehension among professionals wanting to compete at the highest level.”