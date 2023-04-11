close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Movement against corruption will continue: Sachin Pilot after ending fast

He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here. Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As he ended his daylong fast demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP term, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his movement against graft will continue.

He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here. Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm.

"We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government," he said.

"This movement against corruption will continue," Pilot added.

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Dharna by Pilot would amount to anti-party activity, says Congress

Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg

Cong says Pilot's fast against graft amounts to 'anti-party' activity

As Pilot sits on fast, Gehlot releases video of 2030 vision for Rajasthan

MCD begins survey to identify 'dangerous' buildings for demolition, repair

CBSE exempted from paying tax with retrospective effect from FY'21 to FY'25

TN may introduce mask mandate if Covid cases surge: Health Minister

National Career Service portal registers 3.57 mn vacancies in 2022-23

Unified portal of Central Bureau of Narcotics to bring efficiency: FinMin

Topics : Sachin Pilot | corruption

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon