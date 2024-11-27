Business Standard
Home / India News / MP CM Mohan Yadav engages in meetings with prominent UK industrialists

MP CM Mohan Yadav engages in meetings with prominent UK industrialists

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav is currently on a seven-day visit along with a senior delegation of state officers to promote investment opportunities offered by Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

In addition to these meetings, members of the Indian Diaspora in the UK have praised CM Yadav's visit | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in extensive round table as well as one-to-one meetings with prominent UK industrialists as part of his ongoing visit to the UK, to foster direct dialogue and explore specific investment projects and various investment opportunities.

Various companies participated in the discussions. These include Indorama Group, SRAM & MRAM Group, CyanConnode, Hybrid Air Vehicles Limited, CliniSupplies, Aurora Energy Research, Elsevier, WeDeliver, Caparo, WaveSight, The Montcalm Luxury Hotels, Phyla Earth, Ampergia Ltd, Aiyana Consulting, Pangaea Data Limited, INVERGY, BEM Group Limited, Daks First, Ransat Group, COGO ECOTEC Solutions, Empati.ai, Money For Business Limited, DAM Healthcare Limited and Helion.

 

The active participation by the companies served to foster economic growth and explore new avenues for collaboration.

After the interactive session, it was noted that the delegation engaged in sector-specific roundtable discussions focusing on key areas such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Auto & Renewable Energy, Education, and Food Processing.

These roundtables provided a platform for in-depth discussions with industry experts, exploring advancements and investment prospects. Senior government officials from the relevant departments also joined virtually.

In addition to these meetings, members of the Indian Diaspora in the UK have praised CM Yadav's visit.

More From This Section

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', police ramps up vehicle checks

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

LIVE news updates: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit Tamil Nadu today; schools closed

Pushkar Singh Dhami,Pushkar Singh,Dhami,Uttarakhand CM

CM Dhami thanks PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for Rs 139 cr disaster relief

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Sambhal violence: 7 FIRs registered, 27 people arrested, says official

Odisha govt claims to have achieved its zero-casualty goal after Cyclone Dana hit the state's coast last week

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone, head towards TN

Rajesh Agarwal, former Deputy Mayor of London, spoke to ANI earlier on CM Yadav's visit. He said, "It's a great delight to have Chief Minister Mohan visiting here in London. I would love to see more investment happening from London and from the UK into Madhya Pradesh and as such this trip is of immense importance because Madhya Pradesh is growing so rapidly and is full of opportunities".

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav is currently on a seven-day visit along with a senior delegation of state officers to promote investment opportunities offered by Madhya Pradesh.

His visit has resulted in productive deliberations with various stakeholders.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

We want partnerships, not just investments: MP CM Yadav on UK-Germany visit

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Trump, Kamala Harris were dependent on India for win: CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Ladli Bahna aid to go up to Rs 5,000: MP CM; Cong says poll code violation

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 1,573 cr to 12.9 mn 'Ladli Behnas'

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP cabinet approves 35% reservation for women in all state govt services

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon