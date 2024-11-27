Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', police ramps up vehicle checks

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', police ramps up vehicle checks

Residents of Delhi are at the risk of developing lung damage as thick layers of smog continue to cover the national capital

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi Police has ramped up security checks, to curb the influx of vehicles not compliant with Grap-4 measures. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A thick layer of haze covered the national capital on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 301, placing it in the “very poor” category. However, the overall air quality index of Delhi improved compared to the previous 24-hour average of 396, data showed. Air quality continues to deteriorate in areas around AIIMS, Kalkaji, Connaught Place, and India Gate. Poor air quality causes various of diseases.
 
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classifies the Air Quality Index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.  
 
 
The Supreme Court has upheld Stage 4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) under which several anti-pollution measures are implemented. Due to the high levels of air pollution the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed all schools in Delhi and NCR to conduct classes for grades up to class 12 in a hybrid format (physical and online).  
Delhi Police intensifies vehicle checks 
 
Delhi Police has ramped up security checks to curb the influx of vehicles not compliant with Grap-4 measures implemented in the national capital. The number of police teams deployed for patrolling has been also increased. Delhi Police, in coordination with the MCD, Transport Department, and Civil Defence volunteers, is conducting thorough vehicle checks. Rigorous checks are being conducted at all entry points to the national capital as well.
 
Delhi residents at risk of developing lung damage

More From This Section

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

LIVE news updates: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit Tamil Nadu today; schools closed

Pushkar Singh Dhami,Pushkar Singh,Dhami,Uttarakhand CM

CM Dhami thanks PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for Rs 139 cr disaster relief

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Sambhal violence: 7 FIRs registered, 27 people arrested, says official

Odisha govt claims to have achieved its zero-casualty goal after Cyclone Dana hit the state's coast last week

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone, head towards TN

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

BJP to protest today over ISKCON B'desh priest's arrest: Suvendu Adhikari

 
Residents of Delhi are at the risk of developing lung damage as thick layers of smog continue to cover the national capital, according to health expert. According to a health expert indoor air pollution is more severe than outdoor air pollution. Delhi residents are more prone to developing severe diseases like asthma, hypertension, and respiratory infection, strokes and heart attacks. 
 
(With inputs from agencies)
   

Also Read

sebi

Highlights: Sebi introduces mark-to-market basis valuation for repo transactions by mutual funds

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

No 'good' air days for Delhi this year. When will the capital breathe easy?

delhi air pollution, delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' category in several areas

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Vehicular, industrial pollution among main sources of pollution: Govt

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

Delhi schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode after CAQM's directive

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon