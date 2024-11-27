Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', police ramps up vehicle checks

A thick layer of haze covered the national capital on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 301, placing it in the “very poor” category. However, the overall air quality index of Delhi improved compared to the previous 24-hour average of 396, data showed. Air quality continues to deteriorate in areas around AIIMS, Kalkaji, Connaught Place, and India Gate. Poor air quality causes various of diseases.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classifies the Air Quality Index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.
The Supreme Court has upheld Stage 4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) under which several anti-pollution measures are implemented. Due to the high levels of air pollution the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed all schools in Delhi and NCR to conduct classes for grades up to class 12 in a hybrid format (physical and online).
Delhi Police intensifies vehicle checks
Delhi Police has ramped up security checks to curb the influx of vehicles not compliant with Grap-4 measures implemented in the national capital. The number of police teams deployed for patrolling has been also increased. Delhi Police, in coordination with the MCD, Transport Department, and Civil Defence volunteers, is conducting thorough vehicle checks. Rigorous checks are being conducted at all entry points to the national capital as well.
Delhi residents at risk of developing lung damage
Residents of Delhi are at the risk of developing lung damage as thick layers of smog continue to cover the national capital, according to health expert. According to a health expert indoor air pollution is more severe than outdoor air pollution. Delhi residents are more prone to developing severe diseases like asthma, hypertension, and respiratory infection, strokes and heart attacks.
(With inputs from agencies)