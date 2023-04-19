close

MP train accident: One locomotive pilot dies, several employees injured

Two trains collide at Singhpur Railway Station in Shahdol district of MP. Many trains cancelled or diverted

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
A freight train and an engine train collided at Singhpur Railway Station in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, killing a locomotive pilot and injuring several railway employees. Many got trapped as the engine caught fire.
Both trains were loaded with coal. One was at the platform, while the other, which was coming from Anuppur, hit the stationary train.

Top officials reach spot

Several senior railway officials and police reached the spot after the accident and helped with the rescue operations.
Senior officials of South East Central Railway (SECR) will investigate the cause of the accident, which a senior officer said appeared to be a derailment cause by overshoot.

Train cancelled due to accident

Several trains were cancelled or suspended for some time following the mishap. Trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route, along with many others, have been affected.
The officers are trying to clean the route as soon as possible, but it might take some time. The real reason for the accidents will be revealed only after the investigation.

List of cancelled trains

Here is the list of cancelled trains due to an accident
1) 08740 (BSP-SDL),J.C.O 19.04.23
2) 08749 (SDL-ABKP-) J.C.O 19.04.23
3) 08758 (ABKP-APR)J.C.O 19.04.23
4) 08759 (APR-MDGR)J.C.O 19.04.23
5) 08757 (MDGR-ABKP)J.C.O 20.04.23
6) 08750 (ABKP-SDL)J.C.O-20.04.23
7) 08739 (SDL-BSP)J.C.O 19.04.23
8) 18756 (ABKP-SDL) J.C.O 19.04.23
9) 18755 (SDL-ABKP)J.C.O 19.04.23
10) 18234 (BSP-INDB) J.C.O 19.04.23

List of rescheduled trains

20847 (DURG-UHP) JCO 19-04-23 for 120" (02:00)

List of short termination trains
1) 08747 (BSP-KTE) JCO 19-04-23 S/T at PND
2) 11266 (ABKP-JBP) JCO 19-04-23 S/T at BJRI
3) 11265 (JBP-ABKP) JCO 19-04-23 S/T at JBP Divn Suitably
PN: 11266 (ABKP-JBP) Cancelled between KTES-ABKP
11265 (JBP-ABKP) Cancelled between BJRI-JBP

List of Diverted Trains

15231 (BJU-G) JCO 18-04-23 Will Diverted via JBP-KEQ-G
18208 (AII-DURG) JCO 18-04-23 Will Diverted via JBP-KEQ-G

Topics : Madhya Pradesh | Train Accident | train

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

