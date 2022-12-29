JUST IN
Business Standard

Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony

After receiving inputs from the central agencies that communal harmony may be disrupted in the state around the New Year, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued a statewide security alert

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Security alert

IANS  |  Bhopal 

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM Shivraj Singh

After receiving inputs from the central agencies that communal harmony may be disrupted in the state around the New Year, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued a statewide security alert.

A gazette notification issued by the Home department on December 26 mentioned that the security alert will remain till March 2023. The district collectors have been authorised to use power of detention under the National Security Act (NSA) till March next year.

"The state has received a report that certain elements are active to threaten communal harmony and commit acts prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and security of the state. Having regard to such circumstances prevailing in the areas within the local limits of the districts, the state government is satisfied that it is necessary to authorise the district magistrates to exercise powers conferred under section 3 (3) of the National Security Act 1980," the notification read.

It further stated, "The state government hereby authorises district magistrates from a period of January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023, within their respective jurisdictions to exercise the powers to order detention under NSA."

Notably, the state will have Assembly elections in 2023.

--IANS

pd/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 11:14 IST

