India News / 'Women in Cinema Collective' to soon propose code of conduct in Mollywood

In a Facebook post, the WCC expressed hope that all industry members would come in open solidarity and spirit to adopt a 'cinema code of conduct'

Sexual harassment, harassment

The outfit's action came weeks after the publication of the Justice K Hema Committee report. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

The Women in Cinema Collective, an outfit of women professionals working in the Malayalam film industry, on Saturday said it would soon come up with a set of recommendations to "rebuild" the industry as an equal and safe workspace.
In a Facebook post, the WCC expressed hope that all industry members would come in open solidarity and spirit to adopt a 'cinema code of conduct'.
The Collective said in the wake of the publication of the Justice K Hema Committee report, it would commence a series with its proposed recommendations in this regard.
 
"To rebuild the Malayalam film industry as an equal and safe workspace for all, we are commencing a series today with our proposed recommendations.
"We hope all industry members will come together in open solidarity & spirit to adopt a Cinema Code of Conduct that will help transform our film industry onscreen & offscreen for the better. Stay tuned !" the FB post said.
The outfit's action came weeks after the publication of the Justice K Hema Committee report which shed light into the alleged exploitations and ill-treatment of women in the Malayalam film industry.

The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.
Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

