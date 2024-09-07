Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Will implement 52 recommendations on Clause 6 of Assam Accord', says CM

'Will implement 52 recommendations on Clause 6 of Assam Accord', says CM

The Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards will be provided to protect cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 after a six-year-long violent anti-foreigner movement. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that his government will implement 52 recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sarma committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people.
These recommendations of the panel will be implemented by April 15, he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards will be provided to protect cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.
"The implementation of the committee's recommendations can be divided into three parts- 52 of which can be implemented directly by the state government, five jointly by the state and the central governments, while the rest comes within the purview of the Centre," Sarma said at a press conference here.
 
Notably, the state cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, had decided to implement 57 of the 67 recommendations of the committee.
The cabinet had discussed in detail the various recommendations by the panel to protect and safeguard land, language and culture of the indigenous people of Assam.

More From This Section

air pollution, AQI

Greenpeace India warns of poor air quality in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru

Kolkata protest

Bengal medical council issues show cause notice to ex-RG Kar principal

Pollution, Air pollution

'Warrior Moms' urges health minister to act on air pollution, proposes plan

Sexual harassment, harassment

'Women in Cinema Collective' to soon propose code of conduct in Mollywood

Multi-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar, Lucknow

Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow, 5 dead, several feared trapped

Sarma also announced that the 52 recommendations are mostly safeguards related to the language and land rights of the indigenous people.
The recommendations also include the full implementation of the 1985 Assam Accord by drawing up a time-bound action plan without any further delay.
The state government had minutely analysed the recommendations of the committee, he said.
"Initially, we were focusing on how to address the complex issues but we have now decided to implement those that are within the purview of the state government," he said.
Sarma said that the group of ministers will discuss the matter with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organisations every month and 'we will ensure that the recommendations are implemented by Bohag Bihu in April'.
The recommendations will be applicable only in the districts of the Brahmaputra Valley and not in the three districts of Barak Valley and the Sixth Schedule areas of Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Sarma pointed out that some recommendations, such as reservation of 80 per cent of seats for the Assamese in the legislative assembly, Lok Sabha, and panchayat elections, cannot be executed by the state government due to the diverse population in the Barak Valley and the Sixth Schedule areas.
'Consultations will be held with authorities concerned in the Barak Valley and the Sixth Schedule areas before deciding on whether it will be implemented there or not," Sarma added.
The state government will also take up seriously with the Centre to ensure the implementation of the remaining recommendations that fall within its purview and may require constitutional amendments, he said.
'The state government has already initiated measures beyond the recommendations of the committee to safeguard the interesta of the indigenous people," the Chief minister said.
The committee was set up in 2019 following widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the report was submitted to then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2020 for handing over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 after a six-year-long violent anti-foreigner movement.
It stated, among other clauses, that names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 would be detected and deleted from electoral rolls with steps taken to deport them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

New Aadhaar applicants in Assam need to submit NRC receipt number: CM Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

No govt in 78 years provided 100K jobs in its tenure like us: CM Himanta

College students, students

Assam ADRE Admit Card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

TMC supporters

Assam TMC president Ripun Bora resigns, cites party's regional perception

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rain inundates several roads in Guwahati, normal life affected

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma indigenous people

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon