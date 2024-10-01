Business Standard
MUDA scam: Karnataka CM questions ED for money laundering case against him

The ED has invoked relevant sections of the PMLA against the Chief Minister and others in the ECIR

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) slapping a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him, maintaining that the MUDA issue does not attract its provisions.

I don't know on what grounds it's a money laundering case. Probably you too feel the same. According to me, it does not attract the money laundering case because compensatory sites were given. So, how is it a money laundering case? Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

On Monday, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

 

The ED has invoked relevant sections of the PMLA against the Chief Minister and others in the ECIR.

The Chief Minister also ruled out the possibility of his resignation over the MUDA case.

I work with conscience. So there is no need for me to resign, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

