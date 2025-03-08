Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Multi-storey building collapses in Ludhiana, 6 trapped, rescue operation on

Multi-storey building collapses in Ludhiana, 6 trapped, rescue operation on

One worker has already been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, they said. The incident occurred in the Focal Point Phase-8 area on Saturday evening

NDRF India, NDRF

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation. | Representational

Press Trust of India Ludhiana
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed in Focal Point area here late Saturday evening, officials said.

Six workers are feared trapped under the debris, they said, adding that the rescue operation was underway.

One worker has already been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

The incident occurred in the Focal Point Phase-8 area on Saturday evening.

Initially, seven workers were trapped under the debris.

Also Read

Virendra Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva slams AAP over failure in Punjab's cash transfer scheme

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

SKM to hold 'dharnas' outside residences of Punjab AAP MLAs on Mar 10

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Cong forms assets dept, names ex-MP Vijay Inder Singla as in-charge

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues contempt notice to Punjab for not implementing pension scheme

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

SKM protest: Punjab police stops farmers from heading to Chandigarh

According to an eye witness, a loud sound was heard before the building caved in.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation.

 

The operation was underway to bring out the six workers trapped beneath the debris.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal are personally overseeing the rescue efforts at the site.

They emphasised that the top priority is to rescue the trapped workers.

The deputy commissioner stated that the health department has been instructed to deploy medical teams and ambulances at the site until the operation is complete.

The municipal corporation and fire safety department have also been directed to depute their additional staff there round-the-clock.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE: We're very close to closing in on final call for GST rates & slabs reduction, says Sitharaman

Student, Study, School, Class, Students, Exam, Board Exam

UP board exams: 16 solver gangs caught, 14 from principal's residence

CAIT conclave

CAIT, ADSEI come together to empower 500,000 women entrepreneurs in 1 year

Supreme Court, SC

SC judge expresses displeasure over 'illegal banner culture' in Maharashtra

Rohini Khadse

Don't act against women for one murder': NCP(SP) leader's bizarre request

Topics : Punjab Building Collapse NDRF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon