Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be fully operational by 2029: Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be fully operational by 2029: Vaishnaw

The railway minister stated that the most modern technologies are being utilized to ensure the safe and efficient movement of trains

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw visited the under-construction Surat bullet train station and inspected track installation works and its first turnout installation (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Surat
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 50-km stretch of India's first bullet train project between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat will open in 2027, and by 2029, the entire section between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be operational, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Saturday.

After becoming operational, the bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours and seven minutes, he said, stressing that India's first bullet train project is progressing very well.

Vaishnaw visited the under-construction Surat bullet train station and inspected track installation works and its first turnout installation.

"Overall progress of the first bullet train project is very good. The first 50-km section of the project between Surat and Bilimora will be open by 2027. We are preparing for that. By 2028, the entire Thane-Ahmedabad section will be commissioned, and by 2029, the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section will open," he told reporters.

 

Vaishnaw stated that the speed potential of the main line is 320 kmph and 80 kmph for the loop line.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Vande Bharat sleeper launch after 2nd train arrives by Oct 15: Vaishnaw

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Festival rush: Railways to run 12,000 special trains for Diwali, Chhathpremium

Ranchi: Security personnel keep vigil during a rail blockade by protestors under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi | PTI

Rail blockade by Kurmis hits Jharkhand train services, key routes disrupted

IRCTC new train ticket rule 2025

Indian Railways introduces new online booking rule from Oct 1, know more

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

Rly ticket booking only via Aadhaar for 15 mins upon opening from Oct

The railway minister stated that the most modern technologies are being utilized to ensure the safe and efficient movement of trains.

"This is a very complex movement of trains, that's why the most modern technologies are being used. Several vibration mechanisms have been created here. The utility cable will take the vibrations whenever the train is moving at 320 kmph," he said.

Even within the tracks, many mechanisms have been put in place to absorb any vibration, he added.

"There are very special safety features on the track so that the train is very stable, even if there is a very heavy gust of wind or a sudden earthquake," said Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw said the entire heavy work for Surat station is completed, and finishing and utility works are progressing faster along with the track link.

"Today, the first turnout has been installed here in the Surat station on the bullet train project. Turnout is the place where the track either joins or separates. A lot of new technologies have been used here, for example, these roller bearings on which the tracks will move. This is again a totally new technology that we are using. The sleepers are made of composite material," he said.

Vaishnaw said the ambitious bullet train project will turn economies of all major cities from Mumbai to Ahmedabad into one and spur growth like Japan when the first bullet train was introduced.

"We hope to start work on the new projects very soon. In our party's (BJP's) manifesto, we have promised three more corridors in the north, one in the east, and one in the south. Mumbai-Ahmedabad is in the western part of the country. We will have four bullet train corridors as we go forward," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM warns against law and order disruptions after Bareilly clashes

Assam, Assam forest

Kaziranga records 283 insect, spider species in first biodiversity survey

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches BSNL Swadeshi 4G, flags off Amrit Bharat Express in Odisha

Heavy rainfall, Kolkata rainfall, waterlogging

Roads flooded, villages cut off as heavy rains batter Marathwada; rescue on

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi begins South America visit; set to meet leaders, students

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Indian Railways Railways Bullet train project Bullet train

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon