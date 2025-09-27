Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi begins South America visit; set to meet leaders, students

Rahul Gandhi begins South America visit; set to meet leaders, students

Gandhi will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs

According to the Congress, Gandhi will visit Brazil and Colombia, where he is expected to interact with university students

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to four South American countries, where he is expected to interact with political leaders, students, and businessmen.

Congress' media and publicity department, in charge, Pawan Khera, informed this without disclosing how many days Gandhi will be out of the country.

"Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries," Khera said in his post on X.

According to the Congress, Gandhi will visit Brazil and Colombia, where he is expected to interact with university students.

 

He will hold meetings with presidents and senior leaders across multiple countries, strengthening democratic and strategic ties, the party said.

Gandhi will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs, it also said.

He will interact with university students in Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, fostering dialogue with the next generation of global leaders.

The crucial visit carries historical resonance, the Congress said, adding that India and South America have long shared bonds through the Non-Aligned Movement, solidarity in the Global South, and a commitment to a multipolar world order.

Rahul Gandhi's outreach continues this tradition while opening new avenues of cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability, and people-to-people exchanges, the Congress said.

It underscores the essential role of India's democratic opposition in shaping international partnerships and advancing India's global presence, the party also said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Congress Brazil Colombia

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

