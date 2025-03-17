Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 being demolished due to safety reasons: AERA

The demolition of Terminal 1 at Mumbai International Airport is "necessary" to ensure public safety, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has stated after a site visit and an IIT Bombay audit, which found corrosion, seepage, and cracks in the terminal.
Just two months ago, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) revealed that it had halted plans to construct a new Terminal 4 and would instead fast-track the refurbishment of the old Terminal 2, following audits by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Madras that flagged issues with its apron and boarding bridges.
AERA’s statement and these audit findings come after the collapse of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 canopy on June 28 last year, which killed a cab driver and injured eight people. A DGCA-appointed expert panel later found that flawed design, poor workmanship, and inadequate maintenance were likely causes behind the collapse.
On March 10, AERA issued a consultation paper as part of its process to determine aeronautical tariffs that Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) can collect from airlines and passengers over the next five years. Adani Group-led MIAL, which operates Mumbai Airport, did not respond to Business Standard's queries on the matter.
In the consultation paper, the economic regulator stated: "AERA, through its independent consultant, conducted a site (Terminal 1) walkthrough... It observed that T1A and T1B buildings have several structural and non-structural distresses related to corrosion, leakage, and seepage, which have resulted in the formation of longitudinal cracks and spalling (breaking into small pieces) of concrete at several places on the building."
Also Read
Mumbai Airport has two terminals—T1 and T2, with T1 comprising three buildings: T1A, T1B, and T1C.
According to the consultation paper, MIAL told AERA that IIT Bombay "recently" conducted a "structural study" of T1, wherein it found that two buildings—T1A and T1B—are "showing signs of distress and would need structural and non-structural measures".
The steel elements in T1A, which is approximately 30 years old, had corroded. Moreover, lateral cracks were observed in exposed columns of this building, indicating corrosion in tie bars.
While studying T2A, the IIT team found that the reinforced concrete structural elements on the terraces had "severely" deteriorated.
The IIT team added: "Signs of seepage and leakages were also observed on the walls and structural members. On the ground floor, longitudinal cracks on columns and spalled (broken into small pieces) concrete were seen on the exposed structural members. Some spalling of the beams and cracking due to corrosion was also seen on the airside structural members."
Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity (UPV) tests, a non-destructive method to assess concrete quality, were conducted on T1A and T2A, and the results showed that the concrete is of poor structural integrity.
MIAL told AERA that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be operational in 2025-26, leading to a reduction in passenger traffic at Mumbai Airport. Therefore, MIAL stated that the October 2025–September 2028 period is the most appropriate time to undertake the reconstruction of T1, as this would minimise passenger inconvenience and operational difficulties.
AERA accepted MIAL's submission that the reconstruction of the entire Terminal 1 is "necessary for ensuring the safety and security for smooth conduct of airport operations".
The Navi Mumbai Airport is being built by MIAL's subsidiary, Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL).
T1 and T2 currently have an annual passenger handling capacity of 15 million and 40 million passengers, respectively. MIAL stated that T1 would be demolished in October this year, with reconstruction expected to be completed by September 2028. During the reconstruction phase, about 5 million passengers from T1 would be shifted to T2, while the remaining 10 million passengers would be accommodated at Navi Mumbai Airport.
In FY24, Mumbai Airport handled a total of 52.8 million passengers, and MIAL expects a similar number in FY25.
On January 28, MIAL issued a press release stating that T1 will be demolished to boost its capacity from 15 million to 20 million passengers per year and to enhance passenger convenience.