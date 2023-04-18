close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IITs should have zero tolerance for discrimination: Dharmendra Pradhan

The council agreed to enhance support to students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should have zero tolerance for all kinds of discrimination and should provide adequate support to students, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

At a meeting of the IIT Council, the apex coordination body of all the 23 premier engineering colleges, Pradhan also said students of the institutes should be the face of the new India and ready to be global citizens.

The council discussed several steps needed to ensure mental health and wellness of IIT students.

It laid stress on the need for a robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling services, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure and rejection among students.

The council agreed to enhance support to students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

It also resolved to enhance the tenure of support to women PhD sholars for an additional year.

Also Read

US FTC probes Pepsi, Coca-Cola over price discrimination, says report

The council and caste

EU condemns gender-based discrimination by Taliban in Afghanistan

Students' Grievance Regulations prevents caste-based discrimination: UGC

Zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism: India's envoy to UN Kamboj

Visa interviews for Indian students to be increased by 30% this summer: US

Full emergency at Delhi airport as AI flight lands with crack in windshield

India U-17 men's team begin Spain tour against Atletico de Madrid U-16

In a first, Kerala adopts water budget to tackle summer water shortage

India's ICT tariffs led to annual export loss of €600 million, says EU

The crucial decisions were taken at the 55th meeting of the IIT Council, held after a gap of two years. The last meeting was held virtually in February 2021 in view of the pandemic. This is also the first IIT Council meeting chaired by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The council looks after the administrative and other key affairs at the IITs. It includes directors and chairpersons of all 23 IITs.

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan | Education ministry | IIT

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon