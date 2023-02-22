Mumbai transport takes 400 buses off roads as 3 CNG buses catch fire

Mumbai's civic body BEST on Wednesday said it was taking 400 leased buses off roads after three incidents of these buses catching fire were reported within one month.

A bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and (BEST) undertaking was completely gutted in fire in suburban Andheri earlier in the evening. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

In view of these incidents involving TATA buses operated by M/S Mateshwari Ltd, BEST has decided to take all 400 buses off roads till the OEM (original manufacturer) and operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future, said BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra in a statement.

