GreenCell Mobility bags order for 570 electric buses from Delhi government

Shared e-mobility player GreenCell Mobility Ltd (GreenCell) on Monday said it has bagged an order for 570 electric buses from the Government of NCT Delhi.
A tender was floated by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) under National E-bus Program (NEBP) for the order, the company said in a statement.
"This contract for 6,465 E-buses under Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) basis is the largest tender for E-buses ever floated in India," it said.
GreenCell had bid for 1,900 low-floor e-buses, in the tender floated by CESL, a government of India undertaking, and got a contract for 570 e-buses to be deployed over the next two years.
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 00:46 IST
