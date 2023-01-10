JUST IN
Star India asks BCCI for Rs 130-crore discount in the existing deal
HDFC Capital achieves $376-mn initial close for scheme 2 of H-CARE 3
Lenders begin voting to hold second auction for Reliance Capital assets
'A question of time' before Google makes mobile phones in India
TCS headcount down by over 2,000 in the third quarter of FY23
NCLT rejects Torrent's plea to halt RCap's CoC voting for second auction
RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge
Uncertainty prevails over NMDC's Nagarnar steel bidding in Chhattisgarh
Higher demand drives record quarterly bookings for realty majors
Reliance Jio announces launch of its 5G services in 10 more cities
You are here: Home » Companies » News
With $10.8 billion, Bengaluru top city on start-up funding in 2022: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

GreenCell Mobility bags order for 570 electric buses from Delhi government

"This contract for 6,465 E-buses under Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) basis is the largest tender for E-buses ever floated in India," it said

Topics
electric buses | Electric bus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

electric buses
A tender was floated by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) under National E-bus Program (NEBP) for the order, the company said in a statement

Shared e-mobility player GreenCell Mobility Ltd (GreenCell) on Monday said it has bagged an order for 570 electric buses from the Government of NCT Delhi.

A tender was floated by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) under National E-bus Program (NEBP) for the order, the company said in a statement.

"This contract for 6,465 E-buses under Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) basis is the largest tender for E-buses ever floated in India," it said.

GreenCell had bid for 1,900 low-floor e-buses, in the tender floated by CESL, a government of India undertaking, and got a contract for 570 e-buses to be deployed over the next two years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on electric buses

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 00:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.