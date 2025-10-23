Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area

Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area

Firefighters and civic teams rushed to the site; no casualties were reported

A Level-III fire broke out at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari

A fire broke out at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area (Image source: X/ANI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major fire broke out on Thursday morning (October 23) at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area, according to a PTI report. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. 
The blaze originated at the building located on SV Road in Behrampada, near Gandhi School in Jogeshwari West. Authorities received the first alert at 10:51 am, and by 11:17 am, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had classified the incident as a Level-III fire.
 
Firefighters, along with police personnel, ambulance teams, and Public Works Department (PWD) staff promptly reached the site to manage the emergency and prevent the fire from spreading. 
A civic official said that around 10–15 people are stranded in another wing of the building. “They are safe. The rescue operation is underway,” he added.
 

Also Read

Fire, Budaun Fire

Four killed, 10 injured in fire at Navi Mumbai residential building

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Fire breaks out at garment showroom in Mumbai; 8 rescued, none injured

Mumbai Fire, Link Square Mall Fire, Mumbai Mall Fire

Major fire at Mumbai's Bandra mall doused after 22-hour operation

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Major fire at electronics goods showroom in Mumbai; 12 fire engines on spot

ED office building fire, fire

Fire breaks out at ED office in Mumbai, important govt files destroyed

 
At least 12 fire engines and other firefighting equipment have been deployed to bring the blaze under control, a fire brigade official was quoted as saying.
  Further information about the incident, including the cause of the fire, is awaited.
   

More From This Section

Indian Railways

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

dussehra travel demand, india festive tourism, dussehra weekend getaways, hotel bookings india 2025, festive season flight fares, goa holiday bookings dussehra, rajasthan festive tourism, southeast asia short haul travel, luxury hotel stays dussehra,

Goa to enforce uniform rates, stricter rules for watersports operations

Railways, train

Elaborate arrangements at Bihar stations to handle Chhath rush: Railways

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' days after Diwali celebrations

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Court denies bail to six accused in Durgapur MBBS student rape case

Topics : Mumbai fire Mumbai BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon