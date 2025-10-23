Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area

A major fire broke out on Thursday morning (October 23) at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area, according to a PTI report. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
The blaze originated at the building located on SV Road in Behrampada, near Gandhi School in Jogeshwari West. Authorities received the first alert at 10:51 am, and by 11:17 am, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had classified the incident as a Level-III fire.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire blazes through JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai. Firefighting operations are underway here. People seen stranded on the top floor of the building. pic.twitter.com/idbhnupOZT— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025
Firefighters, along with police personnel, ambulance teams, and Public Works Department (PWD) staff promptly reached the site to manage the emergency and prevent the fire from spreading.
A civic official said that around 10–15 people are stranded in another wing of the building. “They are safe. The rescue operation is underway,” he added.
At least 12 fire engines and other firefighting equipment have been deployed to bring the blaze under control, a fire brigade official was quoted as saying.
Further information about the incident, including the cause of the fire, is awaited.