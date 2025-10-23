Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Court denies bail to six accused in Durgapur MBBS student rape case

Court denies bail to six accused in Durgapur MBBS student rape case

Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Kumar Choudhary earlier said that police have arrested six people in connection with the Durgapur rape case

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

The court has ordered a Test Identification Parade (TI) for the accused on October 24 (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Durgapur Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of six accused individuals in the alleged rape of an MBBS student.

The accused were produced before the court after completing their police remand periods, ranging from 7 to 10 days. The accused have been sent to judicial custody until October 27, with their next court appearance scheduled for the same date.

The court has ordered a Test Identification Parade (TI) for the accused on October 24.

The accused in the alleged rape of an MBBS student in Durgapur was produced before the court on Wednesday.

Lawyer of the victim, Amit Kumar, said, "All the accused were produced before the Durgapur court. The government public prosecutor kept his points and we also kept our points. The court set October 24th for the identification parade (TI) of the accused and remanded them to judicial custody till October 27. The public prosecutor submitted his request for an expert opinion on presenting the WhatsApp chats before the court."

 

Also Read

Rape, gang-rape

Doctor assaulted, threatened with rape at Bengal medical college, 2 held

amit shah

Infiltration stopped in Assam, illegal immigrants welcomed in Bengal: Shah

Rape, gang-rape

Durgapur rape survivor discharged from hospital under police protection

Criminal in handcuffs

All 5 accused arrested in Durgapur gangrape case: Here's everything we know

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

CM Mamata seeks compensation from Bhutan for floods in north Bengal

Earlier, three accused persons were brought before the court on October 12 and were sent for a 10-day police remand.

Two accused were produced before the court on October 13 and were sent on a 9-day police remand.

The sixth accused was produced before the court on October 15 and was remanded to police custody for 7 days.

National Commission for Women, NCW member Archana Majumdar criticised the West Bengal police for delaying the investigation into the Durgapur rape case of an MBBS student.

NCW Member Archana Majumdar spoke to ANI about the Durgapur alleged rape case, sharing her experience meeting the victim at the hospital. Majumdar said she met the victim the day after the incident, finding her weak but receiving treatment.

Majumdar stated that the victim's bleeding had stopped, but she was psychologically and emotionally distressed. She expressed concerns about the police investigation, noting that a sixth suspect had been arrested despite the victim's statement implicating only five individuals.

Majumdar emphasised the need for victim protection, citing allegations of suspects' connections to the ruling party and alleging that authorities were delaying the release of the medical report in the case.

According to the victim's father, the medical student was taken by one of her classmates under the pretence of going to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate abandoned her and fled.

On October 15, the Durgapur Police apprehended the victim's friend, marking the sixth arrest in the case. The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate stated that the victim's friend was arrested, and his role in the incident is being investigated.

Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner of Police (CP) Sunil Kumar Choudhary earlier said that police have arrested six people in connection with the Durgapur rape case, whose presence has been established at the crime scene. Choudhary also said that a round-the-clock guard has been deployed at the victim's residence.

Meanwhile, the medical report has been handed over to the victim now, and she was discharged from the hospital on October 17, 2025.

"We wish to inform you about the latest health status of our student. Our multispecialty medical board has taken meticulous care of her physical and mental well-being. Following a comprehensive review by our team of expert doctors, she has been deemed fit for discharge. This assessment has been duly discussed with her parents, and she has been safely discharged from the hospital today," read the hoispital letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unlikely to attend Asean summit in Malaysia; EAM to represent India

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Crackers and casualties: Firework accidents kill hundreds each yearpremium

Delhi Pollution

Taking stock: Delhi's air stays toxic for a second consecutive daypremium

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Andhra Pradesh govt clears ₹250 crore pending under Vaidya Seva Scheme

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mandatory labelling for AI-generated social media content coming soon

Topics : West Bengal rape case Arrest Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon