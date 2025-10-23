Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elaborate arrangements at Bihar stations to handle Chhath rush: Railways

ECR General Manager Chhatrasal Singh on Wednesday said the priority of the railways is to facilitate the smooth arrival and departure of travellers

The window for the return is narrow, but for that too, preparations are in the last stage: ECR General Manager |Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Patna
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Elaborate arrangements have been made in all stations in the Hajipur-headquartered East Central Railway (ECR) zone in view of the heavy rush of passengers during Chhath Puja, a senior official said.

ECR General Manager Chhatrasal Singh on Wednesday said the priority of the railways is to facilitate the smooth arrival and departure of travellers, and ensure their safety by preventing any untoward incidents.

"The number of Chhath special trains has been increased from 7,500 to 12,000 this year. A large number of people are expected to visit Bihar in the coming days to celebrate Chhath. The preparations for their arrival are already complete. However, the real challenge will arise when they return to their workplaces after the festival," he said.

 

"The window for the return is narrow, but for that too, preparations are in the last stage," he added.

Singh said the construction of holding areas at all major terminals will be completed by Thursday night, following which the ECR will conduct a "dress rehearsal" of arrangements.

"There will be centralised monitoring from Patliputra Rail Complex. Similar systems have been put in place in the offices of all the divisions to monitor traffic at stations," he said.

Singh said the number of special trains has been substantially increased this year in the zone, enabling people to reach even remote destinations solely by the railways.

"Many unannounced trains will be run from major terminals in case a large number of people without reservations turn up," he said.

Singh said more security personnel will be deployed during Chhath Puja this year.

"We have firmly resolved to ensure safe and smooth travelling during and after Chhath. Railway personnel are actively engaged in this pursuit," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

