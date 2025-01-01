Business Standard

Home / India News / Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating norms on New Year eve

Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating norms on New Year eve

While traffic police penalised 17,800 vehicles and collected Rs 89,19,750 fine via e-challans, city police fined 5,670 motorists

Mumbai police Photo: Twitter

Motorists were also fined for speed violations, driving four-wheelers without wearing the seat belt and using mobile phones while driving. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police penalised more than 23,000 motorists for violating rules, driving drunk, and obstructing traffic, during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

While traffic police penalised 17,800 vehicles and collected Rs 89,19,750 fine via e-challans, city police fined 5,670 motorists. 

Overall, police checked 46,143 vehicles on New Year's eve at 107 places across Mumbai and caught 333 motorists who were driving under the influence of alcohol.

The action was taken for drunk driving, obstructing traffic, riding motorbikes without helmets, jumping signals, and entering one-way roads, a traffic police official said.

 

Motorists were also fined for speed violations, driving four-wheelers without wearing the seat belt and using mobile phones while driving, he said.

A large number of people assembled at prominent places in Mumbai, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand, and Juhu Chowpatty, to ring in the New Year.

Security was tightened at key locations in the city to avoid any untoward incident, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai police New Year's Day New Year Eve

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

