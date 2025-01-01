Business Standard

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli walks out of hospital after two weeks

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli walks out of hospital after two weeks

52-year-old Kambli was initially admitted to Akruti Hospital for urinary infection and cramps, but the doctors later said that clots were found in his brain

Vinod Kambli

The former India cricketer, who has been struggling with health-related issues for quite some time, appeared frail. | File Photo: X

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli was discharged from a private hospital at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks.

He walked out of the hospital around 4 pm. 52-year-old Kambli was initially admitted to Akruti Hospital for urinary infection and cramps, but the doctors later said that clots were found in his brain. 

  In a New Year's message, Kambli, talking to the waiting media, made an appeal to the people to shun alcohol and narcotic drugs, saying that vices can destroy one's life. He would soon be back on the field, the former swashbuckling batsman said. Kambli was now "completely fit" though he will have to take certain precautions, said Dr Vivek Trivedi who treated him.

 

A video showing the former cricketer wearing a Team India jersey and wielding a bat before he left the hospital went viral on social media.

Earlier, the 52-year-old was brought to the hospital by one of his fans who also owns the hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district and his condition was said to be stable.
 
Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000, had recently attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at the Shivaji Park here.
 
The former India cricketer, who has been struggling with health-related issues for quite some time, appeared frail in the function which was also attended by his long-time friend Sachin Tendulkar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Cricket Cricket

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

