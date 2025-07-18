Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Three-storey chawl collapses in Bandra; search and rescue efforts on

Three-storey chawl collapses in Bandra; search and rescue efforts on

As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, they said

The latest HCES shows consumption inequality has declined in India. Does that mean income inequality has declined as well? slums poverty

As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital. ( File Image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

A three-storey chawl collapsed in the western suburb of Bandra here in the early hours of Friday, with at least 10 people feared trapped in the debris, civic officials said.

As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, they said. 

According to preliminary information, chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East collapsed around 5.56 am.

Eight fire engines are at the spot along with teams from the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's local ward machinery, an official from the fire brigade said.

 

"Search and rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited," he said.

Mumbai Slums Mumbai police BMC

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

