Home / India News / Mumbai's Bandra covered in haze as AQI hits 'moderate' level of 154

In other parts of Mumbai, AQI was recorded at Chembur (182), Kurla (126), Chakala-Andheri East-IITM (114), Mazgaon (91), Malad West (51), Ghatkopar (161) and Worli (106)

Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of haze on Sunday morning. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of haze on Sunday morning as the AQI (Air Quality Index) around the Bandra Reclamation area stood at 154, which has been categorised as 'moderate', according to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, was recorded at 157 at 9 am.

In other parts of Mumbai, AQI was recorded at Chembur (182), Kurla (126), Chakala-Andheri East-IITM (114), Mazgaon (91), Malad West (51), Ghatkopar (161) and Worli (106).

As per the AQI categorisation, readings between 0-50 are classified as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

 

Meanwhile, the national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 461 at 7 am, falling in the 'severe' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A thick haze was reported in areas including Ghazipur, the ITO area, and Anand Vihar, where visibility remained severely low. According to the CPCB, several localities across the city continued to register "severe" air quality.

Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 497 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category. Narela is recording an AQI of 492, and Okhla Phase 2 is recording an AQI of 474. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 411, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of toxic smog lingers over Anand Vihar, with the Central Pollution Control Board reporting an air quality index of 491, classified as 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Quality Index Mumbai Air quality

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

