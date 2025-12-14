Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Cold wave, dense fog to intensify across India as IMD issues alerts

Cold wave, dense fog to intensify across India as IMD issues alerts

IMD has issued fresh alerts for dense fog, cold wave conditions and light rain or snowfall across several regions, warning of low visibility and a further dip in temperatures

People warm themselves around a bonfire on a winter morning. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh warnings for dense fog, cold wave conditions, and light rain or snowfall across several parts of the country as winter conditions intensify. Temperatures are expected to dip further over the coming days.
 
According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Telangana and interior Karnataka on December 15.
 

Dense fog forecast

 
Dense fog is expected during the morning hours in isolated pockets of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from December 15 to 18.
 
Similar conditions are likely over Assam and Meghalaya, and west Uttar Pradesh on December 15 and 16. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may also witness dense fog on December 15 and 16.
 
 
East Uttar Pradesh is likely to see dense fog during morning hours on December 15 and 16, with very dense fog forecast at isolated places on December 15. 

Rain and snowfall outlook

 
Light rainfall or snowfall is likely at isolated places over the western Himalayan region, including Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, from December 14 to 18.
 
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see light rain or snowfall on December 14, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness similar conditions between December 15 and 17.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 14 and 15.
 

Minimum temperature forecast

 
According to the IMD, minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by about 2 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next 24 hours, with no significant change thereafter.
 
Maharashtra may see a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next four days, followed by stable conditions.
 
Minimum temperatures over central India, and east and northeast India, are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next seven days.

Topics : IMD weather forecast cold wave Cold weather North India cold wave BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

