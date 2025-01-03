Business Standard

Mumbai's Navy Nagar, Shivaji Nagar reports poor air quality of AQI over 200

After monitoring the situation for 24 hours, the civic body will take a decision about lifting the restrictions on construction work there, said Gagrani.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it was monitoring pollution levels in Navy Nagar and Shivaji Nagar as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in these areas has exceeded 200.

It will implement the same measures in these two areas as implemented in Borivali East and Byculla where the air quality has improved, said municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. An AQI between 200 and 300 denotes 'poor' air quality.

"Currently we are keeping a watch on Navy Nagar and Shivaji Nagar," the commissioner said at a press conference. If the situation (AQI level above 200) remains unchanged, action such as stopping construction works will be taken, Gagrani added.

 

Navy Nagar is located on the southern tip of Mumbai's Island City, while Shivaji Nagar is part of the eastern suburbs of the megapolis.

Navy Nagar mainly houses defense installations, while the Deonar dumping ground and several other polluting establishments are located close to Shivaji Nagar. The AQI in Borivali East, a western suburb, is "completely under control," while that in Byculla in Island City is in the range of 125 to 140, the commissioner said. Siddharth Kadam, chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said a mobile monitoring station has been stationed in Navy Nagar for monitoring air quality after questions were raised about the accuracy of AQI monitoring machines already installed in the area.

After monitoring the situation for 24 hours, the civic body will take a decision about lifting the restrictions on construction work there, said Gagrani.

Last week, the BMC ordered that all construction work, being carried out by private as well as government agencies, be stopped in Byculla and Borivali after AQI levels there remained above 200 for 4-5 consecutive days.

If AQI consistently exceeds 200, industrial units and construction activities in affected areas will be shut down under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4), the civic body has said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

