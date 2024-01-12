Sensex (    %)
                        
LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest bridge 'Atal Setu' today

Atal Setu news updates today: Catch all the latest updates on the inauguration of Mumbai trans harbour link

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Atal Setu

Atal Setu | Photo: Bloomberg

 Mumbai trans harbour link latest news LIVE: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at cost of about Rs 17,840 crore, is set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The 21.8 kilometer bridge will ease access to the satellite city of Navi Mumbai. PM Modi will also unveil projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore in the state.
The bridge connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district, reducing the travel time from the current two hours to approximately 15-20 minutes. Atal Setu took two decades to be built after it was conceived, during which time it has overcome environmental concerns and cost escalations.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016.

An official release said that PM Modi's vision is to improve 'ease of mobility' of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. The Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' has been built in line with this vision, it said.



10:21 AM

Atal Setu: Foundation stone laid in 2016, six-lane Mumbai Trans harbour link is 21.8-km long

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in December 2016.  The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a 21.8-km long six-lane bridge having 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km on the land.
9:55 AM

Atal Setu update: PM Modi set to inaugurate, take Mumbai Trans Harbour Link at around 3:30 pm

PM Modi is set to travel to Mumbai around 3:30 pm to unveil and take the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, to Navi Mumbai.
First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

