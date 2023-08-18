Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Music fest Lollapalooza to return to India in Jan at Mahalaxmi Race Course

The music festival will take place on January 27 and 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here, a press release stated

concert

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza will return to India with its second edition, set to be held in January 2024, the organisers announced Friday.
The music festival will take place on January 27 and 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here, a press release stated.
"Building upon the immense support and appreciation received during its debut, Lollapalooza India 2024 promises to deliver an unparalleled celebration of music, art, food, activities and culture.
"Featuring four stages with piping energy and over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, the festival is truly an experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more," the organisers said.
BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Also Read

Juniper Green Energy crosses 1.2GW of renewable energy generating capacity

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Maxed-out phone worthy of 'Ultra' moniker

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

World Music Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme and more

PM Modi speaks to Iranian president Raisi to discuss bilateral ties

After bananas, now apples get costlier due to torrential rains in Himachal

Billing policy: HC temporarily restrains Google from delisting apps

Vistara flight at IGI delayed for 8 hours as bomb threat call found hoax

Ensure smooth implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme: FinMin to PSBs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Music festival Mumbai Music

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon