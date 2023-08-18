The Division Bench of the Madras High Court has temporarily restrained Google from delisting apps of Indian startups from its Play Store. This restraint will be maintainable only if the startups pay 4 per cent of gross revenue from downloads on the Play Store, and this data must be shared with Google every month.

On August 4, the Madras High Court dismissed the pleas of 14 out of 16 companies, including Bharat Matrimony and Unacademy, against Google's in-app billing policy. These startup companies challenged the order before the Division Bench of the Madras High Court. The next hearing of this appeal is likely on August 23.

Background

The court's August 4 decision stated that the issue falls within the jurisdiction of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

“Section 61 of the Competition Act expressly barred the jurisdiction of the Civil Court concerning matters that fall within the jurisdiction of CCI. Abuse of dominant position and imposition of terms of agreement by a dominant enterprise are all matters that fall within the jurisdiction of CCI as per the scheme of the Act. Therefore, I hold Section 61 of the Competition Act expressly barred the jurisdiction of the Civil Court from entertaining suits based on the cause of action relating to abuse of dominant position by an enterprise,” said the order by Justice S Sounthar.

In April, the court had temporarily restrained Google from delisting the mobile applications of Matrimony.com Ltd, the parent company of Bharat Matrimony, from its Google Play Store. An interim order was passed on Matrimony.com's plea challenging Google's new payment policy. The relief to Matrimony.com was granted until June 1, 2023.

Last October, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 936 crore on Google and ordered it not to restrict app developers from using third-party billing services or impose discriminatory conditions.

The startups alleged that Google's Alternative Billing System/User Choice Billing System was introduced only to circumvent the CCI order. They prayed to the court to declare charges under Google Play Billing System and Alternate Billing System/User Choice Billing System as illegal, void, and unenforceable.

However, the High Court observed that if an order passed by CCI is violated, the Competition Act provides effective civil and criminal remedies.



Matrimony.com had submitted that Google's mandatory and exclusive use of the Google Play Billing System (GPBS) for processing payments was compelling app developers to agree to its payment policy. They argued that Google's monopoly in the Android platform allowed it to charge service fees of 11% and 26% for payments made through the Alternate Billing System.

In July, Disney challenged Google's in-app billing system at the Madras High Court, which resulted in the court directing Google to receive a 4% service fee from Disney.

Google announced in May 2023 that it would enforce the Play billing policy in India and allow app developers to offer an alternate billing system for in-app purchases within India from April 26, 2023.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), representing digital start-ups, filed a petition before the Delhi High Court in April to suspend Google's new in-app billing fee system, called the User Choice Billing (UCB), until the CCI investigates the company for alleged non-compliance with its directives. The ADIF alleged that the UCB system charges a high service fee despite the regulator’s directive asking the tech giant to allow the use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.

Google was set to implement the UCB from April 26.