After bananas, now apples get costlier due to torrential rains in Himachal

During the last week, apple prices have increased from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 200 per kg

apples

Landslides have damaged the fruits, which has led to reduced supply and increased prices

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Apples are set to become costlier by 20-25 per cent as rains and landslides have impacted apple-growing areas in Himachal Pradesh.

Regions such as Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Jammu & Kashmir are facing difficulty in transporting their produce to markets, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Landslides have damaged the fruits, which has led to reduced supply and increased prices.

In order to adapt to the present situation, farmers are reducing package sizes and delivering apples as soon as they are harvested.

During the last week, apple prices have increased from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 200 per kg.

Increase in transportation cost

An apple distributor said that numerous tempos transporting apples have become stranded on the Himachal Pradesh route, causing fruits to decay.

Wholesale dealers, who buy apples from farmers in Himachal, said that transportation costs had increased.

A supplier said that due to road closures and bad weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, "transportation costs have increased by Rs 20-25 per box."

A crate holding around 25-26 kg of Shimla apples, which used to sell for Rs 2,800 last year, now sells for Rs 3,500 in the wholesale market.

Just ahead of the festive season, banana prices have also increased due to low supply. The prices of bananas have risen to Rs 100 per kg. 
Topics : Apple Himachal Pradesh rains landslide

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

