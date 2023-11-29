Sensex (1.10%)
Mystery pneumonia in China has some Indian states in alert mode already

The Centre has also issued an advisory asking for 'active and passive surveillance' of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
In the wake of China's latest pneumonia outbreak, several Indian states are on alert for any likely similar outbreak in the country. Rajasthan's Medical and Health Department has directed its medical personnel to stay on alert and set up rapid response teams. The state has issued an advisory urging officials to devise a plan to prevent and treat the disease, The Economic Times (ET) has reported.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Government of Rajasthan, Shubhra Singh, said that while the current situation is not alarming, the medical staff needs to stay vigilant in surveillance and prevention efforts, the report added. Singh has instructed government officials to develop an action plan within three days, appoint nodal officers at district and medical college levels, and establish rapid response teams at division and district levels.
According to Shubhra Singh, children, elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with co-morbidities are more vulnerable to the infection. Thus, to ensure safety, the ET report said the general public also needs to be sensitised about the necessary steps to prevent the virus.


Gujarat government taking pre-emptive steps

Rajasthan's government is also preparing to organise mock drills to ascertain the capacity of the health facilities in the state's medical institutions. Gujarat government has also taken note of the disease and has strengthened the infrastructure created during the pandemic as a precautionary measure in view of a surge in cases of mycoplasma pneumonia and influenza flu in China, the ET report added.

Union government advisory for states and UTs
 
The Union government issued an advisory call for influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) cases. The Centre's advisory talks about both "active and passive surveillance" of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases. Hospitals have also been instructed to ensure an adequate supply of ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, and antiviral medicines and to make arrangements for the isolation of patients, if necessary.

Following the advisory, the Gujarat Health Department issued a similar advisory to civil hospitals, sub-district hospitals, Chief District Health Officers, and health officers of municipal corporations.

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

