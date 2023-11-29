Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Centre approves 'terms of reference' for the 16th Finance Commission

The recommendations would cover a five-year period commencing April 1, 2026, Anurag Thakur said

tax

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has approved the 'Terms of Reference' for the 16 Finance Commission, which makes recommendations on sharing of tax revenues between the Centre and states.
The recommendations would cover a five-year period commencing April 1, 2026, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday, giving details about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting last evening.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The commission would submit its report by October 31, 2025, Thakur said.
The 15th Finance Commission was constituted on November 27, 2017. It made recommendations covering a six-year period commencing April 1, 2020 through its interim and final reports.
The recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission are valid up to financial year 2025-26.
Article 280(1) of the Constitutions lays down the modalities for setting up of a Finance Commission to make recommendation on the distribution of net proceeds of taxes between the Union and states; allocation between states of respective shares of such proceeds; grants-in-aid and the revenues of states and measures needed to supplement the resources of 'panchayats' during the award period.
The distribution between the Union and states of the net proceeds of taxes which are to be, or may be, divided between them under Chapter I, Part XII of the Constitution and the allocation between states of the respective shares of such proceeds, are among the terms of reference (ToR) approved by the Cabinet.
Another ToR is about the principles governing the grants-in-aid of the revenues of states out of the Consolidated Fund of India and the sums to be paid to states by way of grants-in-aid of their revenues.
It will also suggest measures needed to augment the Consolidated Fund of a State to supplement the resources of panchayats and municipalities, as per the ToR.
The Finance Commission is to be constituted every fifth year or earlier. However, as the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission cover the six-year period up to March 31 2026, the new commission is proposed to be constituted now, Thakur said.

Also Read

Govt releases 3rd instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1,18,280 cr to states

Drive to trace Kunbi records of Marathas to be implemented across state: CM

No domicile-based reservation for teaching jobs in Bihar govt schools

Chandrayaan-3 makes headlines globally, hailed as great achievement

Nitish can return to NDA any time, says Athawale; takes dig at 'INDIA'

Uttarakhand tunnel episode: Congress seeks thorough audit of all projects

'Vision India @2047' document in making for 'Viksit Bharat': NITI Aayog CEO

Union Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan

90 train passengers complain of food poisoning, treated at Pune station

Reports of China respiratory illness surge: Haryana reviews readiness

The advance cell of the 16th Finance Commission was formed in Ministry of Finance on November 21, 2022, to oversee preliminary work, pending formal constitution of the commission.
Thereafter, a Working Group headed by Finance Secretary and Secretary (Expenditure) and comprising Secretary (Economic Affairs), Secretary (Revenue), Secretary (Financial Services), Chief Economic Adviser, Adviser, NITI Aayog and Additional Secretary (Budget) was set up to assist in formulation of ToRs.
As part of the consultative process, views and suggestions were sought from state governments and Union Territories (with legislature) on the ToRs, and were duly deliberated by the group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Finance commissions terms of reference Fifteenth Finance Commission taxes Tax Revenues

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon