Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know

On Wednesday, Kerala reported another case of Nipah virus, taking the total number of patients to three. The state reported two deaths from the virus in its Kozhikode district earlier. The Kerala government has formed 19 committees to monitor the Nipah virus outbreak in the state. It has also arranged a telemedicine facility.

"Root maps of the deceased have been published. Those patients in the high-risk category are requested to remain inside their respective houses. If they have any symptoms, they can contact the call centre," said Veena George, Kerala's health minister, in a press conference on Wednesday.

Till September 24, if necessary, the district collector can ban gatherings in Kozhikode district.

But what is this virus and how does it spread? Here is all you need to know:

Nipah virus: All you need to know

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah is a zoonotic virus, which means it can be transmitted from animals to humans. According to the World Health Organisation, it can cause severe respiratory infections and swelling in the brain.

When was the Nipah virus first detected?

The virus was first detected in 1999 during an outbreak in the pig farmers of Malaysia. Later, it was also found in Singapore. According to Bloomberg, while no new infections have occurred in either location, there have been periodic flare-ups in Bangladesh and India since 2001.

How does the Nipah virus get transmitted?

In Malaysia, the outbreak is believed to have been caused by the virus spreading from pigs to humans.

In India and Bangladesh, however, the most likely transmission path is through consuming fruit products like date palm sap, contaminated by the urine or saliva of infected fruit bats. According to WHO, many subsequent outbreaks likely involved human-to-human transmission.

What are the symptoms of Nipah virus infections?

Within two weeks of exposure to the virus, the symptoms begin with a fever and headache, often accompanied by signs of respiratory illness like a cough or sore throat.

On worsening, the infection can lead to disorientation, seizures and encephalitis. Encephalitis causes swelling in the brain and may put patients into a coma within 24 to 48 hours.

Why is India worried?

According to Bloomberg, in India, an estimated 40 per cent to 75 per cent of infected patients die, showing a high mortality.

What is the treatment of the Nipah virus?

Currently, no Nipah vaccines are available for humans or animals. Additionally, there are not many effective treatments other than supportive care. Some researchers are developing monoclonal antibodies, which are immunotherapeutic drugs that would directly fight the virus. However, no licensed treatments are yet available.

According to reports, India is working to make monoclonal antibodies available. In the case of the Kerala outbreak, authorities are using patient contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus.

Has any other country reported the Nipah virus?

The virus has largely been confined to Asian countries, including India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.