close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nadda to address Maha BJP's executive committee meeting in Pune today

Nearly 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level office-bearers, will attend the high-level meeting

ANI General News
BJP National President, JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Assembly elections and civic polls nearing in Maharashtra, State's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to hold an executive committee meeting in Pune today.

Nearly 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level office-bearers, will attend the high-level meeting.

This meeting, to be held at Pune's Balgandharv Rang Mandir Auditorium, assumes significance in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections of various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai in the State.

More importantly, BJP national president JP Nadda will address the closing of the executive committee meeting. He will also be holding meetings with state MPs, and ministers and is likely to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming elections.

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai on several issues including next year's Lok Sabha, Assembly elections and the Maharashtra government's governance.

Also Read

PM Modi condoles the demise of noted Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan

MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023

Pimpri-Chinchwad crash: Maharashtra govt to pay Rs 3 lakh to kin

5 killed as iron hoarding collapses on people in Pimpri Chinchwad township

Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP

Kataria made rich contribution to public service, social justice: PM Modi

Gen-Zs, millennials want work-life balance but cost of living crisis hovers

Delhi excise policy scam: Sisodia confesses to destroying two mobile phones

Arjun Ram Meghwal to replace Kiren Rijiju as India's law minister

Snow clearance underway in Lahaul-Spiti, IMD issues yellow warning

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Maharashtra Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Rajat Synergy: The Visionary Entrepreneur Transforming Industries and Inspiring Change

Rajat-Synergy
3 min read

6 in 10 users took a break from Twitter in past year in US: Survey

Twitter
3 min read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, car chase
2 min read

'Auctioning' democracy: Sena (UBT) slams Modi govt's privatisation policy

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

Pharma companies seek price ceiling exemption for low-cost medicines

pharmaceuticals
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

Arjun Ram Meghwal to replace Kiren Rijiju as India's law minister

kiren rijiju
1 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon