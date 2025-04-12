Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Nagpur factory blast: Death toll climbs to 5, govt announces compensation

Nagpur factory blast: Death toll climbs to 5, govt announces compensation

The Maharashtra government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased while the company has agreed to pay them Rs 55 lakh each

Representative Picture

The blast took place around 7 pm on Friday at MMP Aluminum Industries in Umred MIDC (industrial area) | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll in an explosion at an aluminum products factory in Nagpur district rose to five on Saturday after two workers succumbed to their burn injuries, police said.

The Maharashtra government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased while the company has agreed to pay them Rs 55 lakh each, a minister said.

Another five workers are undergoing treatment at hospital, a police official said.

The blast took place around 7 pm on Friday at MMP Aluminum Industries in Umred MIDC (industrial area).

"Two critically injured workers admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur died early in the morning, while three workers were found dead inside the factory after the fire was extinguished," said inspector Dhanaji Jhalak of Umred police station.

 

The deceased workers were residents of Nagpur district. They were identified as Nikhil Nihare (24), Nikhil Shende (25), Abhishek Jangad (20), Piyush Vasudeo Durge (21) and Sachin Purushottam Masram (26).

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also the guardian minister of Nagpur, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, I visited the accident site personally and conducted a meeting with the company management and district administration. The government will provide aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and assistance for the treatment of the injured. The chief minister instructed the company to provide additional support to the victims," said Bawankule.

The company has agreed to provide Rs 55 lakh each to the families of the deceased besides a job for one family member. The injured workers will receive Rs 30 lakh each, and one member from their families will be given employment, the minister added.

"A high-level meeting was convened immediately to take stock of the situation. I have directed the administration to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident," Bawankule said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nagpur blast Death toll

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

