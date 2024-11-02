Business Standard
Namo Bharat train services to start at 6 am on Bhai Dooj, says NCRTC

According to the statement, train services on the operational section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start early on Sunday, operating from 6 am instead of the usual 8 am

Chennai: A tangerine-themed Vande Bharat Express train before its trial run. (PTI Photo)

Trains will run with increased frequency throughout the day. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Namo Bharat train will start its operation two hours early than usual at 6 am on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the NCRTC said in a statement.

Trains will be operated with increased frequency, it said.

It will continue until 10 pm. Generally, Namo Bharat train services operate from 6 am from Monday to Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, it stated.

Trains will run with increased frequency throughout the day to accommodate the anticipated higher passenger volume, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all, the statement said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vande Bharat train Vande bharat bhai dooj

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

