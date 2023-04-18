close

Nandini vs Amul battle in Karnataka: Gujarat CM says no need for boycott

"There is no need to boycott Amul in my view. You keep doing what you want to do. If Amul is snatching something, it is a matter of protest," Patel said

Press Trust of India Surat
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:41 AM IST
Amid the Nandini versus Amul battle in Karnataka, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stressed on Monday that there is no need to boycott Amul in the southern state.

The row involving the two unions -- Nandini and Amul -- started recently, after the latter announced that it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru.

"There is no need to boycott Amul in my view. You keep doing what you want to do. If Amul is snatching something, it is a matter of protest," Patel said.

The opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka have alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to "kill" Nandini by allowing Amul in the southern state.

They have also expressed their apprehension that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka has, however, denied the charge, saying there is no threat to Nandini from Amul.

Interacting with reporters here, Patel also said Surat has good town-planning schemes.

Noting that there has been an increase in the demand of water and electricity in the city, he said they are moving towards renewable energy to meet the power demands.

"Water is equally important for people and business activities. We have to see what more we can do," the chief minister said.

He also said Gujarat is moving towards natural farming.

"During Covid and post-Covid, we have seen how people aged between 40 and 50 years are going for full-body checkups since diseases like cancer and diabetes are increasing. Earlier, people would think about full-body checkups after turning 50. Similarly, chemicals are destroying the health of the land," Patel said.

Stressing that natural farming is the way ahead, he said even though opposition parties might be raising questions about farming, no farmer has any complaint.

"The farmers are not supporting them. They (opposition parties) can say anything," the chief minister said.

Topics : Nandini | Amul | Karnataka

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

