close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan Cong infighting at peak, will lead to party's destruction: LoP

Referring to Sachin Pilot's daylong fast last week, Rathore told reporters here that the former deputy chief minister had warned that he was running out of patience

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sachin pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan

File photo of Sachin Pilot with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC in Jaipur. Sachin Pilot removed as Deputy CM of Rajasthan and also from the state PCC chief today by the Congress party.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taking a jibe at the Congress's exercise to take feedback from its MLAs, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore claimed on Monday that infighting in the state's ruling party is at its peak.

He also said this infighting will lead to the destruction of the Congress.

Referring to Sachin Pilot's daylong fast last week, Rathore told reporters here that the former deputy chief minister had warned that he was running out of patience.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader called the Ashok Gehlot government a government of lies and loot and said when the Congress high-command had sent a team to Jaipur, the members of the team were not given a hearing but now, one-on-one meetings are being held in view of the Assembly polls due later in the year.

He was referring to a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that was scheduled to be held at Chief Minister Gehlot's residence here on September 25 last year regarding a change in leadership in the state, but could not take place as MLAs loyal to Gehlot called a parallel meeting and submitted their resignations to the speaker against any move of the party to appoint Pilot as the new chief minister.

Gehlot was in the race for the Congress president's post at that time.

Also Read

Cong high command asks party MLAs to take back resignations in Rajasthan

Infighting in Cong cause of concern ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

PM Narendra Modi flags off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train

Arunachal chopper crash: Army personnel's bodies cremated at native place

UP govt's market borrowings may reach over Rs 5.5 trillion in FY24

Maoist hotbed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district passes 'test' of time

Women empowerment comes by education, political participation: SC

BJP's sole agenda is to finish AAP: Kejriwal on action against Gopal Italia

76 big infra projects worth Rs 5.14 trn evaluated under PM Gati Shakti

Topics : rajasthan | Congress | Politics | Ashok Gehlot | Sachin Pilot

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon