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Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, hails his bravery

PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, hails his bravery

PM Modi applauded the pilot's bravery and wished him a quick recovery

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the wife and parents of Machchhar and applauded his bravery that saved hundreds of lives (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchaar, who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight, and applauded his bravery.

During the telephonic conversation, Machchaar gave details of his experience and what gave him courage during the incident, government sources said.

Modi applauded the pilot's bravery and wished him a quick recovery, the sources said.

The prime minister on Thursday had said in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Machchhar showed immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.

Modi said Machchhar is a "HERO" and his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.

 

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Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the prime minister had also said that the pilot of the flydubai flight showed great patience, acumen and bravery.

"And like Israeli PM (Benjamin Netanyahu) today said that this Indian thwarted 9/11 (like attack). For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our heart with pride," he said.

Modi also spoke to the wife and parents of Machchhar and applauded his bravery that saved hundreds of lives.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

In videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

In his statement, Netanyahu had said that an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 12:04 PM IST