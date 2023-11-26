Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Nation will remember: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to 26/11 attacks' victims

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said that the country will always remember the sacrifice of security forces who made supreme sacrifice during the attack

Rajnath Singh

"My heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of those security personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty," Singh said | File image of Rajnath Singh

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the carnage.
In a post on X, the Defence Minister said that the country will always remember the sacrifice of security forces who made supreme sacrifice during the attack.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"My heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of those security personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty," Singh said.
A group of heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba unleashed mayhem in the country's commercial capital on the night of 26/11, 15 years ago, spraying bullets on unarmed civilians at multiple key public installations in the city.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.
The attacks left over 166 dead, including foreigners, and over 300 injured. While one of the terrorists, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive, the others were taken out in the final stages of the siege over four days.
In May 2010, Qasab was sentenced to death and was hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune city two years later.
The Congress Party also paid tribute to the victims of the attack.
Taking to X, the party said that it has always stood strong in the face of enemies.
"We pay our humble tributes to all the martyrs and victims of the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, which shook the whole nation in 2008. We've always stood strong in the face of enemies, and we pledge to fight all forms of terror and threats directed at our nation," the Congress said.
Aam Adami Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to X to pay tribute to the security personnel who lost their life in the line of duty.

Also Read

Major terror plot averted in Bengaluru, 5 suspects arrested with explosives

Pakistan registers 79% spike in terror attacks in 2023 so far: Think-tank

Ahead of 26/11 anniversary, Israel designates LeT as terror organisation

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Somewhere between remembering and forgetting

761 terror attacks, 174 civilian deaths in J&K in last 5 yrs: Home Ministry

Maha CM Shinde, Guv pay tributes to martyrs on 26/11 attacks' anniversary

We also built Ram temples but didn't seek votes in his name: CM Baghel

India has will, resoluteness to defeat terror from across LoC: J-K DGP

Coal-based power plants aggravating air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Report

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Protection umbrella being laid for rescue team

"Today is the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in those tragic attacks and salute the courage and sacrifice of those brave soldiers of the country who risked their lives to protect the country," Kejriwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh 26/11 terror attacks 26 11 Mumbai terror attack

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon